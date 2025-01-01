About this product
Like most Jack crosses, Afrodite by Kannabia Seed Company is a sativa dominant variety with a strong psychoactive but also relaxing effect (thanks to the Black Domina, which also helps shorten the longer flowering time of the Jack). This strain has compact buds packed with resin which gives a tremendous bag appeal and makes it great for hash.
Quicker finishing and mould and pest resistant, this strain is a breeze to grow!
TYPE(S/H/I): Sativa
Smell: spicy pine
Flavors: Spicy, earthy
Appearance: compact resin- covered round buds
Effects: Happy, relaxed, creative
Medical: Stress, depression, anxiety
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 58-62 days
Height: 200 cm
Yield: 400 g./m2 or 600 g./plant
Fulfillment
About this brand
Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.
Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.
Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.
Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
