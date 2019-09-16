About this product
This mostly sativa variety is perfect for increasing feelings of happiness and euphoria, stimulating creativity. Amnesi-K Lemon by Kannabia Seed Company also has bright lemon notes and a citrus-grapefruit scent. In addition to an outstanding flavour this plant is packed with resin making it perfect for extracts and concentrates.
This strain is incredibly easy to grow and quick finishing for a sativa variety. Amnesi-K is also heavy yielding and mould and pest resistant.
TYPE: Sativa
Smell: sweet, grapefruit
Flavors: Lemon, citrus, sweet, grapefruit
Appearance: Dense medium sized buds
Effects: Happy, Creative, Uplifting, Euphoric
Medical: Depression, Stress, Fatigue,
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 60-70 days
Height: 180 cm
Yield: 550 g./m2 or 600-700 g./plant
Fulfillment
About this brand
Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.
Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.
Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.
Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
