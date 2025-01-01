This is an obviously Sativa plant, with thin leaves, a slender appearance, and the form of a pine tree. It’s an enthusiastic grower so put it into flowering before the rest of your plants to keep it at 90 cm or 1 metre.

It has long internodal distance, with long stamens. It is very easy to grow, being highly highly pest-resistant - especially to red spider mite - and not easy to over-fertilize



Outside this plant can become a real monster, easily exceeding three metres when sown directly in the earth. The buds are large and very dense, so keep an eye out for brotitis if growing in damp conditions.



This strain has super high THC levels, up to 25%, which will guarantee you an intense, long lasting full-body high. Its flavour is delicious, sweet and fruity like gummy bears, its hit euphoric without being trippy, a happy buzz that’s great for creative day-time use.

