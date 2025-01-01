About this product
This is an obviously Sativa plant, with thin leaves, a slender appearance, and the form of a pine tree. It’s an enthusiastic grower so put it into flowering before the rest of your plants to keep it at 90 cm or 1 metre.
It has long internodal distance, with long stamens. It is very easy to grow, being highly highly pest-resistant - especially to red spider mite - and not easy to over-fertilize
Outside this plant can become a real monster, easily exceeding three metres when sown directly in the earth. The buds are large and very dense, so keep an eye out for brotitis if growing in damp conditions.
This strain has super high THC levels, up to 25%, which will guarantee you an intense, long lasting full-body high. Its flavour is delicious, sweet and fruity like gummy bears, its hit euphoric without being trippy, a happy buzz that’s great for creative day-time use.
It has long internodal distance, with long stamens. It is very easy to grow, being highly highly pest-resistant - especially to red spider mite - and not easy to over-fertilize
Outside this plant can become a real monster, easily exceeding three metres when sown directly in the earth. The buds are large and very dense, so keep an eye out for brotitis if growing in damp conditions.
This strain has super high THC levels, up to 25%, which will guarantee you an intense, long lasting full-body high. Its flavour is delicious, sweet and fruity like gummy bears, its hit euphoric without being trippy, a happy buzz that’s great for creative day-time use.
Fulfillment
About this product
This is an obviously Sativa plant, with thin leaves, a slender appearance, and the form of a pine tree. It’s an enthusiastic grower so put it into flowering before the rest of your plants to keep it at 90 cm or 1 metre.
It has long internodal distance, with long stamens. It is very easy to grow, being highly highly pest-resistant - especially to red spider mite - and not easy to over-fertilize
Outside this plant can become a real monster, easily exceeding three metres when sown directly in the earth. The buds are large and very dense, so keep an eye out for brotitis if growing in damp conditions.
This strain has super high THC levels, up to 25%, which will guarantee you an intense, long lasting full-body high. Its flavour is delicious, sweet and fruity like gummy bears, its hit euphoric without being trippy, a happy buzz that’s great for creative day-time use.
It has long internodal distance, with long stamens. It is very easy to grow, being highly highly pest-resistant - especially to red spider mite - and not easy to over-fertilize
Outside this plant can become a real monster, easily exceeding three metres when sown directly in the earth. The buds are large and very dense, so keep an eye out for brotitis if growing in damp conditions.
This strain has super high THC levels, up to 25%, which will guarantee you an intense, long lasting full-body high. Its flavour is delicious, sweet and fruity like gummy bears, its hit euphoric without being trippy, a happy buzz that’s great for creative day-time use.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.
Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.
Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.
Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.
Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.
Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
Notice a problem?Report this item