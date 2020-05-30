About this product
This is a classic CBD Indica by Kannabia Seed Company, with solid compact buds, which may not appear thick, but will amaze you with their weight. Kama Kush CBD has a higher CBD to THC ratio of 2:1 making this relaxing and therapeutic, a great choice for those who require less psychoactivity but full relief.
Our Kama Kush CBD is resistant to high temperatures and to dry climates and requires a little extra fertilizer.
TYPE: indica dominant
Flavors: Fruity, floral
Appearance: long compact buds
Effects: Relaxing
Medical: Pain, fibromyalgia, well-being
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 58 days
Height: 200 cm.
Yield: 500 g./m2 or 800 g./plant
About this brand
Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.
Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.
Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.
Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
