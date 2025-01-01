About this product
Kritikal-K by Kannabia Seed Company features giant, tight, lush emerald-green buds and is a heavy resin producer. This strain is powerfully narcotic and relaxing in effect with a strong sweet, fruity taste and lemon-sorbet aroma.
This strain is one of the largest yielding strains available on the market today—so heavy the branching may need bracing so it doesn’t break off under the pressure of its own weight. To optimize the yield of this strain prune carefully and watch out for humidity issues.
TYPE: Indica
Smell: lemon sorbet
Flavors: Citrus, sweet, earthy
Appearance: Tight emerald green buds
Effects: Relaxing narcotic
Medical: Pain, insomnia, anxiety
Grow Info:
Difficulty: Easy-medium
Flowering: 55 days
Height: 180 – 200 cm.
Yield: 650 g./m2 or 800 g./plant
This strain is one of the largest yielding strains available on the market today—so heavy the branching may need bracing so it doesn’t break off under the pressure of its own weight. To optimize the yield of this strain prune carefully and watch out for humidity issues.
TYPE: Indica
Smell: lemon sorbet
Flavors: Citrus, sweet, earthy
Appearance: Tight emerald green buds
Effects: Relaxing narcotic
Medical: Pain, insomnia, anxiety
Grow Info:
Difficulty: Easy-medium
Flowering: 55 days
Height: 180 – 200 cm.
Yield: 650 g./m2 or 800 g./plant
Fulfillment
About this product
Kritikal-K by Kannabia Seed Company features giant, tight, lush emerald-green buds and is a heavy resin producer. This strain is powerfully narcotic and relaxing in effect with a strong sweet, fruity taste and lemon-sorbet aroma.
This strain is one of the largest yielding strains available on the market today—so heavy the branching may need bracing so it doesn’t break off under the pressure of its own weight. To optimize the yield of this strain prune carefully and watch out for humidity issues.
TYPE: Indica
Smell: lemon sorbet
Flavors: Citrus, sweet, earthy
Appearance: Tight emerald green buds
Effects: Relaxing narcotic
Medical: Pain, insomnia, anxiety
Grow Info:
Difficulty: Easy-medium
Flowering: 55 days
Height: 180 – 200 cm.
Yield: 650 g./m2 or 800 g./plant
This strain is one of the largest yielding strains available on the market today—so heavy the branching may need bracing so it doesn’t break off under the pressure of its own weight. To optimize the yield of this strain prune carefully and watch out for humidity issues.
TYPE: Indica
Smell: lemon sorbet
Flavors: Citrus, sweet, earthy
Appearance: Tight emerald green buds
Effects: Relaxing narcotic
Medical: Pain, insomnia, anxiety
Grow Info:
Difficulty: Easy-medium
Flowering: 55 days
Height: 180 – 200 cm.
Yield: 650 g./m2 or 800 g./plant
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.
Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.
Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.
Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.
Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.
Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
Notice a problem?Report this item