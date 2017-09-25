About this product
Russian Doll buds are loaded with resin, voluminous but still compact buds great for smoking or extraction. This strain by Kannabia Seed Company is a psychoactive sativa variety (that grows and has buds more like an indica) that will keep you motivated and happy throughout the day. Its effect is long lasting with a balance of physical relaxation and mental stimulation.
Easy to grow with a short flowering period, Russian Doll is highly resistant to mould, pests and diseases.
TYPE: Sativa
Smell: Sweet and lemony
Flavors: sweet and spicy
Appearance:
Effects: Motivated, happy, relaxing, stimulating
Medical: Anxiety, ADD, ADHD, Depression
Grow Info:
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 58 days
Height: 180 cm.
Yield: 450 g./m2 or 700 g./plant
About this brand
Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.
Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.
Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.
Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
