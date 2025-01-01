Ketum Delta 8 THC gummies are crafted with delicious fruity flavors compacted into small gummy shapes and made from high-quality hemp. Each gummy contains 25mg of Delta 8 THC as well as CBC and CBN for maximum effectiveness. These gummies provide a delightful light and fruity flavor for a complete trifecta of flavors.



Each dose delivers a powerful head and body feel that will keep you feeling relaxed. Delta-8 THC gummies taste like normal gummies, with zero hemp taste. Each gummy provides a sense of calm for proper focus, managing stress, enhancing exercise and overall daily wellness.

