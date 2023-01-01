Get ready for a treat with King Palm's Crown Cookies flavored palm wraps! Dive into the rich taste of cookies combined with smooth vanilla touches, making every puff a special moment.
Features:
Tasty Flavor: Enjoy the delicious blend of cookies and creamy vanilla in every roll. Natural Palm Leaf: Made with top-quality palm leaf for a pure and smooth smoke. Model X Tips: These tips add to the flavor and make sure you get a perfect draw every time.
Pack of Two: Comes with two wraps, so you can share or save one for later. First of Its Kind: Be a part of the new wave with these innovative palm leaf wraps. King Palm® Crown Cookies wraps are perfect for those who love a touch of sweetness in their smoke. It's not just a wrap, it's an experience. Enjoy the good times with King Palm®. 🍪👑
About this strain
King Palm natural leaf rolls are individually handmade. Our leaves are very slow burning and allow you to achieve a tight pack for a full flavor smoke. These leaves are from the flowering tree of the Cordia (Borage) Family grown on our collective of farms across Southeast Asia. Natural for this product means these leaves were not grown with toxic fertilizers, and were not artificially flavored.
When leaves are cut from the tree, new leaves appear after a short period of time. There is no harm to the environment. The King Palm leaf, corn husk and paper are all biodegradable and sustainable.