Kolab Project
Space Cake Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Kolab Project pre-rolls contain high-quality THC dominant Indica flower. They are hand-finished and ure premium whole flower, never shake.
Space Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
34% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
7% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
