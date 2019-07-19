Extreme Relief. Starts. Here. Handmade in small batches using calendula flower extract, these full spectrum creams are our best-sellers in this category. All natural ingredients and essential oils result in a smooth, thick texture with no oily residue. Our 4 ounce, 2000mg creams are available in Menthol, Vanilla Coconut, and Unscented.
Extreme Relief. Starts. Here. Handmade in small batches using calendula flower extract, these full spectrum creams are our best-sellers in this category. All natural ingredients and essential oils result in a smooth, thick texture with no oily residue. Our 4 ounce, 2000mg creams are available in Menthol, Vanilla Coconut, and Unscented.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
USE CODE “LEAFLY25” FOR 25% OFF YOUR ENTIRE PURCHASE
Not All Hemp Is Created Equal
At Kurativ, we believe relief starts with quality. Our products are crafted from medical-grade, organic hemp grown in the U.S., ensuring purity and potency. Unlike brands that use industrial hemp, we oversee every step—from seed to shelf—to deliver clean, effective CBD you can trust. Join thousands who’ve experienced the Kurativ difference.