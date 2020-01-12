About this product
This collectible standing glass piece is the perfect lifestyle amenity for an enriched smoking experience. The generously apportioned base allows for a large volume of water to be filtered, while its globe-shaped percolator assures a premium filtration effect. Exceptional design makes this piece a display-worthy object in and of itself, while removable parts allow for easy cleaning and maintenance.
The Black Walnut Bubbler is 5.75" H x 5.75" L x 1.75" W
About this brand
Marley Natural
Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and skincare products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand.