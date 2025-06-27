By: Heidi Watson

May 15th, 2025

8 Minute Read

If you want to buy fire thca flower but don't want to spend a lot of money, THCA small and medium size nuggs from

Medplex online dispensary

might be perfect for you. They believe you can get amazing product without paying a fortune. Their small and medium size nuggs have the same great quality and strong effects as their regular thca flower, but it's just smaller pieces, so it costs less.

The 28g jars go for $105 to $120, the 14g jars $60 to $65 and you can also snatch up a whopping quarter pounder for only $450 for thca smalls ranging in the 28% to as high as 44% potency.

When asked which strains are their top sellers, the sourcing director recommended the following four:

Oreo Cookies, Benny Blanco, Lemon Diesel and Papaya Power.

Whether you like rolling joints, making your own edibles, or just want a simple way to enjoy top-notch weed, Medplex online dispensary smaller nuugs is a smart choice because it's both affordable and good quality. Let's talk about why people who want high quality potent weed and not break the bank at the same time are starting to love this stuff.

What Exactly Is THCA Smalls and Mediums?

When the farmers handle, pack, or dry thca flower, small and mid-size pieces break off. That's what smalls, mediums and shmediums are. But not all smaller sized nuggs are the same!

At Medplex online dispensary, their THCA discounted flower is made up of:

Small buds (sometimes called popcorn buds)

Medium buds

Shmediums (a mix of smalls and mediums)

You won't find big stems, big leaves, or sweepings in their discounted thca flower. Instead, you get the best parts of their top-quality, indoor-grown thca flower, and they keep it fresh and strong.

Why Should You Pick THCA Smalls?

Choosing THCA smalls isn't just about saving money. It's a smart way to enjoy more weed without giving up quality.

Extremely Good Quality: Their smalls and mediums comes from the same awesome strains you already know, like Blueberry OG, Blue Dream and Benny Blanco. It's the same thca flower, grown indoors, and packed with the stuff that gets you the effects – just in smaller pieces.

Great Price: Smalls let you get more for your money without getting weaker stuff. If you use weed often or just want good quality at a better price, this is a great option.

You Can Use It in Lots of Ways: Because it's already broken up, THCA smalls is easy to use for different things:

Roll joints or blunts without needing a grinder.

Pack bowls for a quick smoke.

Make your own strong edibles with butter or oils.

Even try making tinctures or other things at home.

It's great whether you smoke it or use it in other ways.

It's Still Strong: Their small nuggs has lots of cannabinoids and those trichomes, which means it's just as strong as the regular buds. Whether you want to relax, get creative, or ease pain, Medplex’s discounted THCA flower is the clear answer.

How Does Medplex Make Sure That The Smalls and Mediums Are of High Quality and Good?

Medplex treats their smalls just as carefully as their best large thca flower:

Always Fresh: They get new batches regularly to keep the flavor and strength high.

Clean: It's collected from clean tables, not swept off the floor.

Real Strains: Their trim is from the actual strains – no mixing random, weak stuff.

Lab Tested: Just like their buds, their THCA smalls is tested by a separate independent cannabis labratory to check how strong it is and make sure it's legal.

Legal, Safe, and Fast Delivery

Ordering from

Medplex, THCA flower

is as easy and legal as buying something on amazon. You don't need to go to a thca dispensary.

Legal: It has less than 0.3% delta 9 thc when dry, which makes it legal federally.

Ships Everywhere: They'll send it right to your door safely using USPS or UPS – no need to visit an online dispensary in person.

No Extra Taxes: Unlike some places that sell weed, Medplex sells directly to you, so you don't pay those extra taxes.

Happy Guarantee: If you're not happy with it, their friendly customer service will help make it right.

Best Ways to Use THCA Smalls

Smoking and Vaping: Because it's already smaller pieces, it’s super easy to break down and put in joints, blunts, or pipes. Great for hanging out with friends or just a quick smoke.

Edibles: Smalls are perfect for making your own weed-infused oils or butters. The small pieces help you get more out of it when you're making edibles.

Infusions: Want to make your own tinctures or creams? Start with good quality smalls for the best results.

Mix It With Your Buds: You can even mix smalls with your regular thca flower to make your stash last longer without losing strength or flavor.

If you want to do even more with your THCA smalls, there are lots of ideas besides just smoking it. Many Medplex customers love using their smalls to make strong homemade edibles. If you want to learn how to turn your bud into powerful edibles, check out their guide on that. They also have a blog post explaining the difference between good THCA flower and CBD flower.

Why Smart Buyers Are Choosing Medplex’s THCA Smalls

People who buy weed these days know what they want – they expect good quality. Here’s why more people are shopping for thca online from Medplex for their smalls and mediums thca flower:

Good Price, Good Quality: You get great thca flower for less money.

You Know What You're Getting: They tell you exactly what strains the flower comes from – no surprise mixes.

Always Fresh: They get new batches often to keep it fresh.

Safe Shipping: They send it securely and legally with trusted delivery companies.

Award-Winning Strains: It comes from the same great strains that have won awards, just in smaller pieces.

Ready to Get More for Your Money?

Want to get the most out of your weed without spending too much? Check out Medplex’s THCA flower that is a great deal for the price, strength, and how many ways you can use it. Whether you just smoke sometimes, love edibles, or just want good value, this is a smart choice in 2025 and beyond.

