TURN ANY FOOD, SNACK OR DRINK INTO A THC EDIBLE NOW!!



APPROX 1000 DROPS AT 5MG THC PER DROP.



One Bottle 1 oz (30ml)

Contains 8000mg of THC Oil Delta-8, Delta-9, THCP

Made with Sports Research Organic MCT Oil C8, C10, C12

Vegan

Organic

1 Full Dropper contains 266mg of THC

Suggested Use 1/5th of a dropper per 6-8 hours



Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract (THC), Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT), Natural Flavoring by Dolce



Suggested Use: Take 1 serving (1mL) orally. Hold under the tongue for 15-20 seconds prior to swallowing. Adjust dosage as needed. Individual results may vary.



More About The Sports Research MCT Oil



BRAIN & BODY FUEL: Sports Research MCT Oil is packed with c8, c10 & c12 fatty acids that may help keep the body in a state of ketosis (when your body uses fat as its main fuel source) while providing valuable brain-boosting energy support*

NEVER PALM OIL: Our organic MCT (medium chain triglycerides) oil is only made from sustainably-sourced 100% organic coconut oil. This means, unlike other MCT oils, we don’t use refined palm oil or contribute to the degradation of palm forests

KETO, ORGANIC, & VEGAN: Sports Research supplements are formulated with quality in mind. Our organic MCT oil is steam distilled without chemicals, certified USDA Organic, as well as Informed Choice quality tested, Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free and dairy-free

FLAVORLESS OIL: Our MCT Oil is unflavored, so you can make your morning complete by mixing it into your favorite coffee, tea, protein shake, or keto smoothie. It can also act as an alternative to traditional oils or fats when cooking your favorite food'

THE SPORTS RESEARCH DIFFERENCE: Founded in Southern California in 1980, Sports Research is a family-owned business born from a passion for fitness and wellness. Our goal is to embrace the sport of life through research-backed products created for every body—inside and out



What is C8, C10, C12? What is the difference between each?



Medium Chain Triglycerides contain fatty acids that fuel the brain and body. The number (C8, C10, C12) denotes the length of the molecule. C8 MCT oil is quickly digested, absorbed and converted into ketones more efficiently.



The Benefits of Using Full-Spectrum THC Oil Tincture Drops



In recent years, the popularity of THC oil tinctures has surged, thanks to their potential health benefits and ease of use. Among the various types of cannabis extracts available, full-spectrum THC oil tinctures have gained significant attention for their unique properties and comprehensive therapeutic effects. Unlike isolates or broad-spectrum extracts, full-spectrum THC oil retains a wide range of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other beneficial compounds found in the cannabis plant. This synergy between the compounds is often referred to as the "entourage effect," which may enhance the overall therapeutic experience.



Here, we'll explore the key benefits of using full-spectrum THC oil tincture drops.

1. Enhanced Therapeutic Effects



One of the primary benefits of using full-spectrum THC oil tincture drops is the enhanced therapeutic effects that come from the entourage effect. This phenomenon occurs when the various compounds in cannabis work together to produce a greater effect than any single compound could achieve on its own.



For instance, while THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis, other cannabinoids like CBD (cannabidiol) and CBG (cannabigerol) can help modulate the effects of THC, potentially reducing unwanted side effects like anxiety or paranoia. Terpenes, the aromatic compounds found in cannabis, also play a role in modulating effects, contributing to relaxation, mood elevation, or even pain relief. Full-spectrum tinctures provide a more balanced and holistic experience by preserving these diverse compounds.

2. Pain and Inflammation Relief



Full-spectrum THC oil tinctures are widely used by those seeking relief from chronic pain and inflammation. THC itself is known for its potent analgesic (pain-relieving) properties. When combined with other cannabinoids such as CBD, the tincture may provide more effective relief, as CBD can help mitigate the intensity of THC’s psychoactive effects while amplifying its pain-relieving properties.



The presence of other compounds in the full-spectrum oil may also contribute to reducing inflammation, making it a popular choice for individuals suffering from conditions such as arthritis, muscle pain, or fibromyalgia.

3. Improved Sleep Quality



Many users report improved sleep when using full-spectrum THC oil tinctures. THC has a well-documented ability to induce sleep and promote relaxation, and it can be particularly helpful for those with insomnia or sleep disturbances. CBD, which is often present in full-spectrum tinctures, has also been studied for its ability to promote relaxation without causing sedation during the day, making it a great option for evening use.



The combination of THC and CBD in a full-spectrum tincture can help calm the mind, reduce anxiety, and create a more restful state conducive to sleep. For individuals struggling with sleep disorders or poor-quality sleep, full-spectrum tinctures may provide a natural, non-habit-forming solution.

4. Anxiety and Stress Reduction



Stress and anxiety are common conditions that affect millions of people globally. Full-spectrum THC oil tinctures may offer an effective remedy for these issues by leveraging the synergistic effects of THC, CBD, and terpenes. While THC is often associated with inducing anxiety in high doses, full-spectrum tinctures that contain a balanced ratio of CBD may counteract this effect. CBD has been shown to have anti-anxiety properties, which can help promote a sense of calm and reduce the paranoia or nervousness sometimes triggered by THC.



Terpenes like linalool (found in lavender) and limonene (found in citrus) also have calming properties that can help alleviate stress and anxiety. By using a full-spectrum THC tincture, individuals can experience the calming benefits of these compounds without the overwhelming effects that high-THC products might cause.

5. Increased Bioavailability



One of the advantages of tinctures, in general, is their bioavailability. When taken sublingually (under the tongue), the cannabinoids in the tincture are absorbed directly into the bloodstream, bypassing the digestive system. This leads to faster onset of effects and higher overall absorption compared to other methods like edibles.



Full-spectrum THC oil tinctures, due to their concentrated nature, provide potent doses of cannabinoids in a small, easy-to-dose form. This can be particularly helpful for those who want precise control over their dosage, whether they are using THC for medicinal or recreational purposes.

6. Natural and Plant-Based Solution



For many people, using a full-spectrum THC oil tincture offers a natural and plant-based alternative to pharmaceutical medications. Cannabis has been used for centuries for its healing properties, and many individuals prefer to rely on this ancient remedy rather than synthetic drugs, which may come with more significant side effects.



Since full-spectrum THC oil is minimally processed and retains the full range of compounds found in the cannabis plant, it provides a more "whole-plant" experience that some users find to be more effective and aligned with their wellness goals. Additionally, many full-spectrum oils are made with organic, non-GMO hemp, making them a cleaner and more eco-friendly choice.

7. Flexibility in Dosing



Another benefit of full-spectrum THC oil tinctures is the flexibility they offer in terms of dosing. Tinctures typically come in small bottles with droppers that allow users to measure precise amounts of oil. This is particularly advantageous for those who want to adjust their dose gradually to find the optimal amount that works for them.



Whether you need a small amount to help with mild anxiety or a higher dose to address chronic pain, full-spectrum THC tinctures give you the control to tailor your experience based on your individual needs.

8. Potential Neuroprotective Benefits



Recent research suggests that cannabinoids, including THC, may have neuroprotective properties. Some studies have indicated that the compounds in cannabis could help protect the brain from neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. While more research is needed to fully understand these effects, the use of full-spectrum THC oil tinctures could support brain health and cognitive function over time.

Final Thoughts



Full-spectrum THC oil tincture drops provide a versatile and potent way to experience the wide range of benefits that cannabis has to offer. From pain relief and anxiety reduction to enhanced sleep and a natural wellness alternative, full-spectrum tinctures bring a holistic approach to wellness. The combined effect of THC, CBD, terpenes, and other cannabinoids creates a balanced experience that may be more effective than using isolated compounds alone.



As with any cannabis product, it’s essential to start with a low dose and gradually increase as needed, particularly for those new to THC. Consulting with a healthcare professional can also help ensure that full-spectrum THC oil tinctures are a safe and appropriate option based on your individual health needs and conditions.



Ultimately, full-spectrum THC oil tinctures are an excellent choice for those seeking natural, plant-based solutions with a broad range of potential health benefits.



2 Options Available For THC Tincture Drops:

3000mg THC Tincture Drops Watermelon Flavor

5000mg THC Tincture Drops Strawberry Flavor





