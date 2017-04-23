Black Truffle THCA strain benefits

Black Truffle is an indica-leaning hybrid cannabis strain known for its potent THCA content, which converts to THC upon heating (decarboxylation). This strain offers a unique combination of potential benefits stemming from both its THCA and terpene profile.

Here's a breakdown of the potential benefits associated with the Black Truffle THCA strain:

Benefits related to THCA (non-psychoactive until heated)



Anti-inflammatory: THCA has been shown in studies to have anti-inflammatory properties, potentially beneficial for conditions like arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease.

Neuroprotective: Research suggests THCA can protect nerve cells from damage, possibly playing a role in treating neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

Anti-nausea: THCA shows promise in alleviating nausea and vomiting, especially in patients undergoing chemotherapy.

Anticonvulsant: Some studies suggest THCA may possess anticonvulsant properties, potentially beneficial for individuals with seizures.

Appetite regulation: THCA may help regulate appetite, particularly useful for patients experiencing appetite loss.

Antioxidant activity: THCA possesses antioxidant properties that may help protect cells from oxidative stress and damage.



Benefits related to the Black Truffle strain (once THCA is converted to THC)



Relaxation: Users often report a deep and enveloping sense of relaxation, ideal for unwinding and de-stressing. This can also be helpful for those dealing with chronic pain and insomnia.

Mood elevation: Many appreciate Black Truffle for its mood-elevating effects that can inspire creativity and socializing, according to The Maine Cannabis Company. It can also be chosen by individuals seeking to alleviate symptoms associated with depression, bipolar disorder, and fatigue.

Pain management: Black Truffle's high THC levels and terpene profile contribute to its pain-relieving effects, according to Reddit.

Focus and creativity: Some individuals experience a focused and creative head high, making it suitable for social gatherings or artistic pursuits.

Induces sleep: Due to its indica dominance and relaxing properties, Black Truffle can also promote sleep.



Terpene profile and its contribution

The Black Truffle strain's effects are significantly influenced by its dominant terpene, caryophyllene, known for its stress-relieving properties. The aroma and flavor profile, which can include notes of tea, lavender, menthol, and sometimes coffee or blueberry, also contribute to the overall experience and therapeutic benefits. Other terpenes like terpinolene and limonene are also present, adding to the strain's unique character and effects.

Important notes



The effects of cannabis strains can vary depending on individual tolerance, physiology, and the specific cannabinoid and terpene profile of the consumed product.

THCA is not psychoactive in its raw form; it converts to THC when heated (decarboxylation).

While THCA shows promise in several areas, more research, particularly in human subjects, is needed to fully understand its long-term effects and therapeutic potential.

Always consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating THCA or cannabis products into your wellness routine, especially if you are taking prescription medications.

Always source cannabis products from reputable providers and ensure they are tested for potency and purity to minimize potential risks.



Packaging: Child proof, smell proof air sealed tight jar



Check out more deals on high-quality brands of Disposables, Vape Cartridges, Gummies, Tinctures, Flower, Chocolate and Pre-rolls.



Certificate of Laboratory Analysis

COA for Alpha Limited Harvest THCA Flower



What is THCA?



THCA is the precursor to Delta 9 THC. Signified by the “A” in THCA. THCA becomes Delta 9 THC through heating, which also gives it a psychoactive effect. Without heating, THCA does not have any effects. Therefore, when heated THCA becomes regular Delta 9 THC and has the strength and effects of the THC we all know and love.

What is 8-Hydroxy-THC (HXY8-THC)?



Your body naturally creates the cannabinoid 8-hydroxy-THC when you consume THC. To help your body absorb more of this molecule, we isolated it, resulting in a more potent version of Delta 8 THC. The number before the word hydroxy tells you where the double bond is in the molecule.

What is Delta-9P THC (Delta 9 THC-P)?



THCP first begins as a substance initially formed as Cannabigerolic acid (CBGA), known as the “mother cannabinoid” from which cannabinoids derive from. By the same token, TCHPA (Tetrahydrocannabiphorol Acid) becomes THCP and on its own it’s 33 times stronger than regular Delta-9 THC, which means its effects on the body are amplified. Delta 9P THC-P is the strongest version of THC-P, with most products on the market only using Delta 8 THC-P. People report experiencing a very euphoric high that includes powerful mood enhancing/uplifting properties.



WARNING



Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when smoking this product. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. Medplex will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.

DISCLAIMER



Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.

Additional information

2018 Farm Bill



How does the 2018 Farm Bill define hemp? What does it mean for FDA-regulated products?



At the federal level, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, Pub. L. 115-334, (the 2018 Farm Bill) was signed into law on Dec. 20, 2018. Among other things, this new law changes certain federal authorities relating to the production and marketing of hemp, defined as “the plant Cannabis sativa L. and any part of that plant, including the seeds thereof and all derivatives, extracts, cannabinoids, isomers, acids, salts, and salts of isomers, whether growing or not, with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis.” These changes include removing hemp from the CSA, which means that cannabis plants and derivatives that contain no more than 0.3 percent THC on a dry weight basis are no longer controlled substances under federal law.



The 2018 Farm Bill, however, explicitly preserved FDA’s authority to regulate products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds under the FDC Act and section 351 of the Public Health Service Act (PHS Act). FDA treats products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds as it does any other FDA-regulated products — meaning they’re subject to the same authorities and requirements as FDA-regulated products containing any other substance. This is true regardless of whether the cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds are classified as hemp under the 2018 Farm Bill.

read more