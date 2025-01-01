About this product
10 x Tarantula THCA Virgin Flower Pre Rolls per Jar
Each pre roll is delicately crafted and coated with real trichombs kief
Jar completely air tight , smell proof and child resistant
Each pre roll contains .8g of active ingredient.
Organic Indoor Flower, No Shake or Trim.
Organic Hemp Rolling Paper and Raw Filter.
PREMIUM THC EXPERIENCE
As the THCA flower in the pre-roll is burned, the THCA transforms into THC via a process called decarboxylation for an unparalleled elevating effect.
AMERICAN GROWN AND ROLLED
VIIA Hemp THCA Pre Rolls are proudly made from American grown raw hemp that's rich in THCA and rolled in house to ensure proper roll quality.
EXTENDED BURN TIME
These THCA Pre-Rolls are made with virgin thca flower that's grown high in THCA percentage. This means that our cannabinoids are much more evenly dispersed, resulting in a much longer burn time and higher quality experience.
PREMIUM RAW FILTER TIP
We craft our Pre Rolls using premium RAW filter tips for a clean and easy smokable experience.
Will THCA Pre Rolls and Joints Get Me High?
Our Pre-Rolls will provide powerful sensations of blissful euphoria and stimulating creativity. If you are new to THCA Prerolls, we recommend starting low and going slow to gauge how the euphoric effects of these pre-rolls affect you.
About this brand
MedPlex Online Dispensary
MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products directly to its customers. It's most sought after products contain CBD, CBG, Delta-9 THC, THCA, THCP, and exotic cannabinoid products in the form of gummies, chocolates, vaping carts, vaping pods, vaping disposables and cbd oils, tinctures, balms, creams, and skin treatments.
MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.
MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.
Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.
This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
