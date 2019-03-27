Use LEAFLY25 at checkout to save 25% off your order!
Medterra's CBD Pet Products were formulated with your furry friends in mind to give them natural relief. Our Pet CBD Tincture is made with our 99%+ pure CBD and MCT oil mixed with natural beef flavoring. Safe, affordable, easy to use and legal, each CBD tincture contains 30 servings that should be given to your pet sublingually.
Available in 750mg and 1200mg strengths. Crafted with our pure CBD isolate infused with MCT oil and beef flavoring, making the perfect treat for your pal.
Medterra is proud to offer quality and fully compliant CBD and Full Spectrum THC products extracted from US grown industrial hemp. Every plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program and then third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants. Resulting in premium products that ships to all 50 states.