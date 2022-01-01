About this product
Enjoy the smooth, bold, smoky drag of the Banana leaf wrap from Mellow Fellow. The Banana Leaf is the perfect alternative to blunt wraps, while offering users a tobacco free experience. Sold in displays of 24 packs, featuring 2 wraps per pack.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mellow Fellow
We are a team of PhD’s that use our expertise to produce premium hemp derived extracts. Our mission is to provide safe, pure, and effective products. We provide up-to- date certificates with every batch of products we produce. We’ve dedicated years to develop the knowledge necessary to formulate, source, and produce the highest quality products in the industry.