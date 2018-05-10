Auto Blueberry Domina Feminized
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: autoflowering female
Indoor/Outdoor
10% Sativa 70% Indica 20% Ruderalis
Flowering Time: 6,5 weeks
Yield: up to 110 gr per plant indoor, up to 220 gr per plant outdoor
THC: 17%
Black Domina is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights, Ortega, Hash Plant, and Afghani. This melting pot of a strain delivers effects that are relaxing and sedating. Black Domina features a spicy pepper aroma and flavor. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. Growers say Black Dominan has a rapid flowering time and produces buds that are coated in trichome crystals.
Black Domina effects
