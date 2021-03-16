Msiku
Gelatti
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Gelatti effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
