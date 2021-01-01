Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Msiku

Msiku

White Wedding

About this product

Hybrid

A vibrant, purple and green strain coated in a heavy layer of trichomes reminiscent of an early winter frost. White Wedding is a unique and heavy hitter with earthy notes and coffee undertones. Hang Dried and hand trimmed to preserve aroma and flavours.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!