Msiku
White Wedding
About this product
Hybrid
A vibrant, purple and green strain coated in a heavy layer of trichomes reminiscent of an early winter frost. White Wedding is a unique and heavy hitter with earthy notes and coffee undertones. Hang Dried and hand trimmed to preserve aroma and flavours.
