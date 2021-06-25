Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand -ness

-ness

-ness Black Cherry Punch

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

20-26% THC

Black Cherry Punch from -ness is an indica-dominant hybrid with high THC and a sweet, citrusy and earthy flavour profile from limonene, myrcene and pinene. A cross between Black Cherry Pie and Purple Punch, this strain is sure to leave a lasting impression in the punchbowl of your soul. Explore your -ness™.

Black Cherry Punch effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
19% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
15% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
11% of people report feeling talkative
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Cramps
3% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
3% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
3% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!