About this product

20-26% THC



Chocolate Cheesecake from -ness tastes smooth, creamy and chocolatey with not-so-subtle sprinkles of indica-dominant skunk. A high-THC descendant of Chocolope, Cheese and Legacy Skunk, this slice of nice-ness gets its memorable flavour and aroma from myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene. Not to be overshadowed by its flavour, Chocolate Cheesecake is a beauty too. Its forest green buds have dark amber undertones and amber crystal trichomes. A total show-off indeed. Explore your -ness™.