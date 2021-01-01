-ness
About this product
20-26% THC
Gelato Mint from -ness is a high-THC, indica-dominant hybrid with creamy vanilla flavour and a hint of mint. Its familiar sweetness can be attributed to its terpene mix of caryophyllene, limonene and farnesene. A descendant of It’s It and Cookies & Cream, this pretty strain offers dense, emerald buds and amber pistils covered in a tub full of frosty trichomes. Explore your -ness™.
