Logo for the brand -ness

-ness

-ness Gelato Mint

About this product

20-26% THC

Gelato Mint from -ness is a high-THC, indica-dominant hybrid with creamy vanilla flavour and a hint of mint. Its familiar sweetness can be attributed to its terpene mix of caryophyllene, limonene and farnesene. A descendant of It’s It and Cookies & Cream, this pretty strain offers dense, emerald buds and amber pistils covered in a tub full of frosty trichomes. Explore your -ness™.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!