Nugg Club is the industry’s leading cannabis subscription club. It's free to join and we promise to cut your cannabis costs in half. Tell us which types of products you like and our curators match you with top-shelf brands from all over California at an incredible discount. Each box comes with 5-7 products with a retail value of $225 or more, but you only pay $99 and some tax. Leafly fans, get $20 off your first box by using the code "LEAFLY20" at checkout!



Being a member also has its perks. Get access to Nugg Club’s wholesale marketplace, where you'll find a huge menu of products and brands that you can add to your box at 30-60% below retail prices. Stop overpaying for cannabis. Join Nugg Club and discover the best that California has to offer at a price you won't find anywhere else.

Show more