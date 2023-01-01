O.pen Cured Resin brings out the nuances of 100% cannabis-derived terpenes from the best local strains. This 10x award-winning cartridge offers cannabis-derived terpenes and potency at a value. Available in Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, CBD 1:1.
Friends For Life: You can expect a consistent, quality product with O.pen (<1% failure rate). But if something goes wrong we’ll make it right.
O.pen the o.riginal cannabis pen. We started extracting cannabis oil in 2010 and haven't stopped since. With more than 100,000 hours clocked in R&D we're in relentless pursuit of bringing you the best cannabis oil extracts to satisfy any occasion.
If you're entry-level looking for a consistent, repeatable experience or a cannaseur wanting to experience the nuances of cannabis terpenes - O.pen has an award-winning product for you backed by a Friend for Life satisfaction guarantee. Go with the O.