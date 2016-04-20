Banana Candy is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Kush and Haze. Banana Candy is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Candy effects include feeling giggly, aroused, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Candy when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and stress. Originally bred by an unknown grower, Banana Candy features flavors like tree fruit, tropical, and mango. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Banana Candy typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Candy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.