Lemon Cake effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
186 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
