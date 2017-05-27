About this product
About this strain
Strawberry Cheesecake effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
181 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!