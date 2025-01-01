Add hydrated luster and stop dry, itchy beard symptoms with a dose of nourishing moisture. Boost hydration with a combination of CBD, jojoba and hemp seed oil for hair and skin that feels touchably soft and healthy. The beard oil sinks in quickly with no greasy residue and it’s full of vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids that feed your skin.

As you rub a small amount of the natural beard oil through your hair, this classic, old-school peppermint scent will perk up your morning and linger throughout the day. The caprylic capric triglycerides lock in moisture, vitamins, and nourishing benefits to keep your beard conditioned and comfortable all day!

