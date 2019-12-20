Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Ouest

Ouest

Punchee Tarte

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

24% - 28% THC A hard hitting Indica dominant hybrid delivers strong body relaxation and an uplifting cerebral sensation with a punchy citrus and woodsy flavour.

Purple Punch effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1,033 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!