Ouest
Sweet Demon
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
28% - 32% THC This is an extremely potent strain with staying power. The first puff or two give a pleasant and civilized sense of euphoria and relaxation that can be enjoyed on your own or in a social setting… the next few puffs unleash the true demonic personality lurking beneath a seemingly innocent fruity facade.
Slurricane effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
208 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!