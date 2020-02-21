About this product
Good weed is too good to smoke. The PAX 2 features a proprietary flower oven that produces consistent flavors and aromas. One button to power up and control your experience with four modes. Easy portability and up to 2 hours of continuous heating with a single charge for more sessions. All protected by a 2-year limited warranty (not that you'll ever need it).
Included with the Device:
• Flat & Raised Mouthpieces
• Standard Oven Lid
• USB Charger
• Maintenance Kit
About this brand
PAX®
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.