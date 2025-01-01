The POTV XMAX Starry V4 by Planet of the Vapes is one of the best budget dry herb vaporizers at just $99, offering incredible value without sacrificing performance. Compact and pocket-friendly, the Starry V4 delivers fast heat-up, precise temperature control, and a swappable 18650 battery with USB-C charging for all-day use. Its magnetic mouthpiece, full OLED display, and haptic feedback make it simple and reliable, while convection-assisted heating ensures smooth, flavorful vapor from your favorite herbs. Whether you’re a beginner searching for your first vape or a seasoned user looking for a powerful budget option, the POTV XMAX Starry V4 stands out as one of the best portable vaporizers under $100. With its sleek design, replaceable battery, and proven performance, the Starry V4 is built for everyday sessions at an unbeatable price.

