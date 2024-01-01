Plume Strawnana 100MG 10 Pack Gummies

by Plume
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Plume Strawnana 100MG 10 Pack Gummies
  • Photo of Plume Strawnana 100MG 10 Pack Gummies
  • Photo of Plume Strawnana 100MG 10 Pack Gummies

About this product

100% Nano-Sonified Cannabis Oil for fast-acting results every time
Made with fruit pectin and a fusion of strawberry and banana that's a fan favorite. It’s like a banana split without the chocolate. Tasty and sweet with popsw of tart strawberries and creamy just ripe bananas.
gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan
Plume Nano gummies are designed for a user looking for consistent dosing and more mellow effects with a 10mg piece

