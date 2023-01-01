These Autoflower seeds were developed by a renowned cannabis breeder known as DNA Genetics. 24k Gold seeds are descendants of cannabis aristocracy as they combine the award-winning Indica Kosher Kush and Sativa Tangie. These cannabis seeds are 60% Indica and 40%.



Growing 24k Gold seeds is not difficult, though it does take attention to detail and the right environment. These Autoflower seeds are simple to cultivate for newbie growers as long as all the requisite preparation and climatic management are met. 24k Gold seeds thrive well in warm and sunny outdoor settings, preferably in the Mediterranean region. These cannabis seeds are suitable for outdoor cultivation and can be challenging for indoor setup as they require adequate sunlight and a temperate environment to yield generously.

