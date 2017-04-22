Even though the original breeder of 3 Kings is unknown, the ancestry of this Sativa-dominant hybrid includes the legendary strains Headband, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush.



It would be beneficial to grow your 3 Kings seeds to get plentiful harvests and excellent nugs. Premium Cultivars suggests sprouting your seeds for up to five days on paper towels. The most significant aspect of this method is that it is simple to carry out and only takes a few everyday home items such as a plate, tweezers, and paper towels. Follow these simple steps to germinate your 3 Kings seeds quickly.



Gather your cannabis seeds, tweezers, bottled or sterilized water, paper towels, and a dinner plate, and keep them handy.

Wet two paper towels and squeeze off excess moisture.

Using the tweezers, lay your 3 Kings seeds on top of the first paper towel, approximately an inch apart.

Cover your cannabis seeds with the second paper towel and, if required, add water.

Check the supper dish for water by lifting the paper towels. Wipe it down if any are present.

Place the dinner plate with the cannabis seeds in a dark, warm location, such as a drawer or cupboard.

Allow your 3 Kings seeds to germinate for 24 to 120 hours, but check on them often to ensure they stay wet.

Your 3 Kings seeds are ready to plant when the taproots are approximately one inch long.

Please pick up your cannabis seeds with tweezers and put them root-first into their new environment.

Show more