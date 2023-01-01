About this product
About this strain
Adios MF is a 2022 Cookies strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics from (Biscotti x Sherbert) x Jealousy F2. Adios MF is an abbreviation for a profane name shared by a popular specialty cocktail. Adios MF smells super-strong with notes of velvet skunk, new car, fuel, and mint. The flavor lingers in your mouth, and this indica hybrid is great for after-work activities.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item