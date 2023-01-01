The origins of the Afghan Kush are traced back many millennia. These seeds are said to have originated in the Hindu Kush Mountain range, near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Afghan Kush Auto is a top Indica cannabis available in autoflower seed form. This fast-flowering hybrid grows on the shorter side and produces 16-21 oz. Per m2 in 8 weeks from seed to harvest. It is a fantastic alternative for people trying to cultivate fast and resistant Indica-dominant cannabis.



Afghan Kush Auto grows to a height of 60-90cm but stays compact and on the shorter side, with a short main cola and a few shorter side branches with enormous and broad dark-green fan leaves, as is typical of Indica-dominant cannabis. This Auto produces big, thick, light-green buds with dark-green colors nicely matching the buds. Expect a fantastic quantity of trichomes to develop early in the blooming stage.



Despite its lengthy and illustrious history, Afghan Kush is simple to cultivate. It doesn’t need any complicated growing settings because it’s adapted to the harsh surroundings of the Hindu Kush highlands! It is totally up to you to cultivate Afghan Kush indoors or outdoors. While Afghan Kush is exceptionally resilient, it still has a suitable temperature range. It survives a reasonable temperature range without experiencing any negative consequences. It develops best in temperatures ranging from 65 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit.



Always take care of your seeds and offer enough micronutrients to assist plant growth. Underfeeding of these seeds is common among gardeners. As a result, be especially cautious while feeding the Afghan Kush Autoflower seeds. Molds and bugs are attracted to the cannabis, which grows in a hydroponic configuration. Get a hydroponic set up with a high nitrogen concentration to guarantee survival. Because it is a short plant, the Afghan Kush Autoflower works well in balconies or backyards. However, the seeds function best outside since they are resistant to harsh weather and disease as long as the gardener controls mold and pests.

Show more