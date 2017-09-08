Afghan Kush

As previously mentioned, Afghan Kush seeds originate from the Hindu Kush mountain range in Northern Afghanistan. This Indica strain grows in natural habitats found in the valleys of Armu Darya River bordering Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. From landrace strain growing in the wild, Afghan Kush has made a name for itself all over the globe. Because of their mountain genetics, these seeds grow into remarkably hardy plants and can withstand harsh elements, including frost. These feminized seeds are considered a pure Indica strain, but studies indicate about 20% to 25% Sativa genetics.

Germinating seeds before transferring them to the soil is crucial; it boosts their initial productivity and gives them a better chance of sprouting. With different methods to germinate your seed, you may wonder which one is best for your Afghan Kush seeds. Premium Cultivars recommend using paper towels to germinate your Afghan Kush seeds. That is because the technique is practical, straightforward, and cost-effective. Below are the steps involved in the paper towel method.

Gather everything you need together. This includes paper towels, water, a plate, tweezers, and Afghan Kush Feminized seeds
Moisten the paper towels with water and gently squeeze any excess water.
Place one paper towel on a plate
Place each Afghan Kush seed on the plate, ensuring a one-inch distance between them.
Cover the seeds with the other wet paper towel
Lift the paper towels and check for any standing water; drain off, if any.
Place the plate in a dark, warm spot like a cabinet or closet.
Check on your seeds regularly and ensure the paper towels remain moist.
Once you see a taproot, use your pair of tweezers to transplant the seeds to a grow medium.

About this strain

Afghan Kush's roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has been perfected over centuries, making it the ultimate source for hash such as charas and the sticky black Afghani hash. White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds partner from the Netherlands, made its seeds available for everyone to grow. The buds of Afghan Kush develop into massive, blunt-topped nuggets full of resin and coming in big yields. Revered for its heavy resin content and powerfully sedating effects, Afghan Kush is a top choice for anyone looking to relax after a long day.

We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
