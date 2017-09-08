As previously mentioned, Afghan Kush seeds originate from the Hindu Kush mountain range in Northern Afghanistan. This Indica strain grows in natural habitats found in the valleys of Armu Darya River bordering Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. From landrace strain growing in the wild, Afghan Kush has made a name for itself all over the globe. Because of their mountain genetics, these seeds grow into remarkably hardy plants and can withstand harsh elements, including frost. These feminized seeds are considered a pure Indica strain, but studies indicate about 20% to 25% Sativa genetics.



Germinating seeds before transferring them to the soil is crucial; it boosts their initial productivity and gives them a better chance of sprouting. With different methods to germinate your seed, you may wonder which one is best for your Afghan Kush seeds. Premium Cultivars recommend using paper towels to germinate your Afghan Kush seeds. That is because the technique is practical, straightforward, and cost-effective. Below are the steps involved in the paper towel method.



Gather everything you need together. This includes paper towels, water, a plate, tweezers, and Afghan Kush Feminized seeds

Moisten the paper towels with water and gently squeeze any excess water.

Place one paper towel on a plate

Place each Afghan Kush seed on the plate, ensuring a one-inch distance between them.

Cover the seeds with the other wet paper towel

Lift the paper towels and check for any standing water; drain off, if any.

Place the plate in a dark, warm spot like a cabinet or closet.

Check on your seeds regularly and ensure the paper towels remain moist.

Once you see a taproot, use your pair of tweezers to transplant the seeds to a grow medium.

Show more