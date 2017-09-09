Afghani

You can trace the Afghani Indica strain back to the Hindu Kush mountain region near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It is a descendant of the landrace parent strain and is indigenous to Pakistan and Afghanistan’s highlands. It’s usually grown to make a strong hash.

Growing cannabis is almost certainly more enjoyable than you would anticipate. Premium Cultivars recommends paper towels for growing your Afghani Feminized seeds. Furthermore, you should be OK as long as you have quick access to everyday household items. All you need for germinating the seeds are tweezers, paper towels, and a plate. You may cultivate your Afghani seeds using the nine-step paper towel procedure described below:

First, soak a paper towel in the water.
Then, after wringing out the excess moisture, place it on a dinner plate.
To keep the seeds from rotting, ensure the towel isn’t damp.
Carefully remove each Afghani seed from the package and place them an inch apart on a paper towel. If you plant them too close together, the roots may get entwined.
Moisten the paper towel used to cover your cannabis seeds if required.
Lift the towels gently to drain the remaining water off the dish.
Place the setup in a warm, dark location to stimulate taproot sprouting. The ideal spot for it is on top of your refrigerator or in a kitchen drawer. Keep a check on your paper towels to ensure they don’t dry.
Once you plant your seeds, it will help if you check for sprouts at least twice a day. Your Afghani Feminized seeds should grow in 1 to 5 days.
Transfer the seedlings carefully to their final growth medium once they have grown taproots.

About this strain

Afghani, also known as "Afghan" and "Afghanistan," is a potent indica marijuana strain. This strain delivers a deep state of relaxation and euphoria. The flavors Afghani produces are sweet and earthy. Medical marijuana patients most commonly turn to this strain to treat insomniapain, and stress disorders. Afghani is named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure this strain for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically. 

