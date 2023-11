Amnesia Haze Autoflower seeds produce a superior cannabis strain that has gained worldwide popularity. Amnesia Haze Auto seeds’ genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains. Moreover, Amnesia Haze Auto seeds took top place in the 2004 Cannabis Cup and the 2012 Sativa Cup.



Amnesia Haze Autoflower seeds develop rapidly and have a 99% success rate when using the paper towel technique. Keeping your seeds secure and wet also aids in seed germination. The advantages of germinating seeds before planting them include enhanced survival and nutrient absorption. Here are typical steps to germinate your Amnesia Autoflowering seeds;



Requirements



Purified or filtered water.

Paper towels.

A saucer or plate.

A pair of tweezers.

Your Amnesia Haze Auto seeds.

Instructions



Soak a paper towel in filtered or purified water.

Place the moist paper towel on the plate with care.

Place your Amnesia Haze Autoflower seeds on a paper towel, one inch apart.

Position your second towel on top of the Amnesia Haze Autoflowering seeds.

To drain the excess water, tilt the plate and lift the towels.

Germinate cannabis seeds in a dark, warm (+-75°F) location, such as a drawer or cupboard.

During the germination phase, keep the paper towels damp.

Keep an eye on the cannabis seeds and transfer them to the growth media after the taproots form.

