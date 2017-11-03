Amnesia Haze, a multiple Cannabis Cup winner and all-around top seller, is a Sativa-dominant hybrid with a complex and diversified genetic lineage that can be traced back to many landrace strains worldwide. Amnesia Haze seeds have also achieved international fame and recognition as they spread to other countries and markets. Furthermore, the strain won the Cannabis Cup in 2004 and 2012, among other awards and recognitions.



The paper towel technique is germinating cannabis seeds using damp paper towels and plates. It is a simple and effective way to sprout Amnesia Haze cannabis seeds before planting them. Here are the nine steps to germinate Amnesia Haze strain seeds using the paper towel method:



Gather the needed materials: paper towels, water, plates, and Amnesia Haze strain seeds.

Soak two paper towels with water and squeeze out the excess so that the towels are damp but not dripping wet.

Place one towel on a dinner plate and spread out your Amnesia Haze strain seeds on it, leaving some space (1-3 inches) between them.

Cover the Amnesia Haze seeds with another paper towel and press it gently to make contact with the seeds.

Place another plate upside down over the paper towel to create a dark and humid environment for the Amnesia Haze seeds.

Put the plates in a warm place, such as inside a cupboard or closet. The place should be away from direct sunlight and strong wind.

Check on your Amnesia Haze cannabis seeds daily to ensure the paper towels are still moist. If these seeds dry, spray some water on them.

After a few days (3-10), you should see some of the Amnesia Haze strain seeds sprout a white taproot. This indicates they are ready to be planted in soil or another growth medium.

Carefully transfer the sprouted Amnesia Haze cannabis seeds to small pots filled with moist soil or another growing medium, such as a coco coir or hydroponics.

Show more