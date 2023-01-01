Animal Face seeds, commonly known as “Animal Face #10,” are Sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strains created by combining Face Off OG with Animal Mints. These cannabis seeds got their names from their parents. Animal Face seeds have around 80% Sativa and 20% Indica genes. Also, Animal Face strain seeds took first place in the Emerald Cup Awards in 2022.



The life of your cannabis seeds begins with germination, which is easy to handle. Seeds develop and sprout into new seedlings at this crucial stage. Most cannabis seed banks advise using paper towels for germination because it is a tried-and-true technique. It only needs a few basic home items to complete and is simple. Additionally, before planting seeds outside, a paper towel is used to assess the viability and germination rate of the seeds. Follow these simple instructions to germinate your Animal Face strain seeds using the paper towel method:



Verify that you have the following items: two paper towels, a work surface (table), a dinner plate, some Animal Face strain seeds, a water sprayer, and tweezers.

You should squeeze the paper towels to eliminate extra water after soaking in water.

Place the Animal Face seeds on one of the paper towels on the plate. Keep your seeds at least an inch apart to prevent crowding.

Wrap the Animal Face seeds using the second paper towel and add additional water if necessary. You should not add a lot of water.

Lift the clothes off the plate to check for extra water. Drain off the excess water if present.

Put your plate in the cabinet. Also, a drawer may be helpful. Make sure the environment is warm, dark, and away from direct sunlight.

The germination of your Animal Face strain seeds may take 20 to 120 hours.

Keep the Animal Face seeds wet throughout this time by adding water as necessary.

After your Animal Face seeds have sprouted, transplant them into your favorite growth medium.

