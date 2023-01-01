Breeders created this Indica-dominant hybrid by crossing two classic strains, Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. Triangle Kush is a Florida-bred Indica-leaning hybrid available since the early 2000s, whereas Animal Mints is a California-bred Indica-dominant hybrid. Both of these parent strains have been recognized for their distinct characteristics. Overall, the progeny of Apple Fritter strain features a genetic profile consisting of 60% Indica genetics and 40% Sativa.



There is a quicker and easier technique to germinate Apple Fritter seeds that does not require pots, trays, or even soil or seed starting mix. Using the paper towel technique to sprout your Apple Fritter cannabis seeds more effectively, you can conserve space at home, assess their germination rate, and determine whether your Apple Fritter strain seeds are still viable and worthwhile to plant. Here are nine instructions on how to germinate Apple Fritter seeds in paper towels:



Assemble all germination tools like sterile tweezers, distilled water, some Apple Fritter seeds, two dinner plates and paper towels.

Wet the paper towels and wring them out, ensuring they are damp but not drowning in water.

Position one of the paper towels on the dinner plate and put the second one aside for use later.

Place your Apple Fritter cannabis seeds on the paper towel, leaving an inch between them to give their roots room to develop.

Cover the Apple Fritter seeds using the second paper towel to sandwich them.

Use the second dinner plate to cover the set up. Ensure you don’t apply pressure to avoid tampering with the set up.

Set the setup in an enclosed area like a drawer or cupboard out of direct sunlight that stays at room temperature.

Monitor the moisture level over the following few days. If the towel begins to dry, use a spray bottle to wet it with extra water.

Once your Apple Fritter seeds have germinated, use your sterile tweezers to pick the seeds and transplant them to your preferred growth medium.

