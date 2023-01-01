Apples and Bananas

Apples and Bananas seeds have an interesting history. The famous Compound Genetics and legendary Cookies collaborated to develop Apples and Bananas in a marriage made in heaven. Furthermore, this strain was generated in a lengthier method than others.

The creation of the Apples and Bananas strain demonstrates the creative application of complex cross-breeding methods. This strain was developed by crossing four top-rated cultivars. The breeding process began by combining the Platinum Cookies strain and the Granddaddy Purple strain, then crossed with the Blue Power Strain. The resulting strain was further crossed with Gelatti, resulting in the creation of Apples and Bananas.

Apples and Bananas is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Blue Power and Gelatti. Apples and Bananas is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apples and Bananas' effects include happinesseuphoria, and feeling uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apples and Bananas when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies and Compound Genetics, Apples and Bananas features flavors like apple, pear and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Apples and Bananas typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apples and Bananas, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
