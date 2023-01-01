The Blue Cheese Auto seed is an Indica-dominant hybrid that is commonly believed to have originated in Europe, where the breeders of Dinafem seeds crossed an Auto Blueberry and a Cheese Autoflowering. This later resulted in a perfect combination of two unique strains – Cheese and Blueberry. Additionally, the resulting plant had unique genetics that provided a small size and a quick blooming rate.



With several germination methods available for Blue Cheese auto seeds, planting them can be quite easy even for beginner cannabis growers. However, Premium Cultivars usually advises cannabis growers to adapt to the paper towel method when germinating their cannabis seeds.



The paper towel method is arguably the easiest and cheapest cultivation method as no additional tools are required. Below are some quick steps on how the paper towel method works:



You will need your Blue Cheese auto seeds, a couple of paper towels, a dinner plate, a bottle of distilled water, and a pair of sterile tweezers.

Dip two of the paper towels in water and gently drain them of excess water.

Place one moist paper towel onto the dinner plate and take your Blue Cheese seeds and neatly arrange them on the towel leaving at least an inch between each one of them.

Put the other wet paper towel on top of your cannabis seeds and add water to keep them well hydrated

Check to ensure that there is no free-standing water underneath the plate.

Place the place in a drawer, cupboard, or somewhere warm and dark.

Leave the seeds for 24-120 hours and remember to keep them moist.

Regularly check on your Blue Cheese seeds every 24 hours.

Once a health taproot protrudes from the cannabis seeds, carefully transplant your seedlings with the help of your tweezers to their growing medium.

