This top-tier cannabis strain was first developed in the United States by DJ Short. An Afghan Indica and a Thai Sativa were crossed to create the Blueberry Autoflower strain. The Sativa comes from a cross between Thai and Purple Thai Sativa. The breeder developed the beloved Blueberry strain after experimenting wide with other landrace varieties.



In 2000, Blueberry was named the Best Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup. After 22 years, it has become an absolute legend in its own right.





