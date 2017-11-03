Blueberry

by Premium Cultivars
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Blueberry Feminized is one of the world’s most well-known cannabis seeds. This is due to its roots and genetics. Breeders created the Feminized seeds in the 1970s through a hybrid between Afghani Indica, Thai Sativa, and Purple Thai Sativa. Blueberry Feminized is a cannabis strain that belongs to the “Blue family” and gets its name from its blue and purple coloring. The crossing of famous genes to make Blueberry Feminized seeds resulted in a dramatic shift in the cannabis industry that continues to this day, making them a favorite option among many cannabis consumers and farmers worldwide.

About this strain

Blueberry, also known as "Berry Blue," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize the effects of Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Premium Cultivars
Premium Cultivars
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
