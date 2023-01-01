Bubba Kush Auto seeds belong to autoflowering cannabis, a combination of the original Bubba Kush and an auto-flowering Indica such as White Widow or Critical. The original Bubba Kush pre 98 was developed in California, likely from OG Kush and Northern Lights. Some say these Autoflower seeds‘ origins include a New Orleans-based Indica. Bubba Kush Auto seeds were awarded the Alacannabis Cup 2016. You can get high-quality Bubba Kush Auto seeds from Premium Cultivars at an affordable price. Well, what are you waiting for?
Bubba Kush seeds parent’s genetics give this cannabis ability to flower speedy in 7-9 weeks. Most growers prefer Bubba Kush seeds because of their fast growth and reliable flower time. Bubba Kush grows well in areas that have a warm and sunny climate. Because of their growing environment, these Autoflower seeds evolved into something very different from other cannabis. These cannabis seeds are suitable for growers of all levels.
