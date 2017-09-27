Bubba Kush

by Premium Cultivars
The Bubba Kush strain seeds are a certified classic. Premium Cultivars brings you Bubba Kush seeds with perfected genetics that is a fitting tribute to the strain’s humble origins.

Bubba Kush is an Indica-dominant strain that can trace its ancestry back to the ever-popular and potent OG Kush, which was first developed on the western coast of the United States. The anthocyanin pigments in the leaves are triggered by low temperatures throughout the growth phase, resulting in purple tints on the ordinarily dark green leaves. This is a resinous variety.

Bubba Kush is also known as “BK,” “Bubba,” and “Bubba OG Kush.” The Bubba Kush strain rose to prominence in the 1990s, and its genetic history is murky. Stoners believe this cannabis strain’s lineage is of eastern (possibly Afghani) origins, but no official information on the Bubba Kush strain has ever been documented.

Bubba Kush, also known as "BK," "Bubba," and "Bubba OG Kush" is an indica marijuana strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

Premium Cultivars
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
